Three people have been seriously injured in a helicopter crash near Hawker in South Australia’s far north.



They were flying over Arkaba station, when the chopper went down just before midday.



The 58-year-old pilot and his two passengers have all suffered back injuries and multiple broken bones.



A rescue chopper airlifted two of the men to the Royal Adelaide Hospital a short time ago.



But the third patient had to be transferred by road after breaking his pelvis in the crash.



The group was doing maintenance work on power lines, when the chopper suddenly lost power and plummeted to the ground.

Pilot, two passengers seriously injured in South Australian helicopter crash

Police were notified of an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon activation from a helicopter north east of Hawker, about 11.30am.