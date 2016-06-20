'Brainless' Adelaide thief caught on security camera stealing security cameras

Business owners in Adelaide’s western suburbs are fed up with being targeted by thieves who are stealing their security cameras.

But in a sign the bandits might not be particularly bright, they’ve been caught on camera.

In the footage, a man is clearly caught on camera before he makes off with it. Last week, in the early hours of the morning, he climbed onto a bin to steal a camera at a Flinder’s Park auto repair shop.

“Only a low life steals cameras,” mechanic Daniel Scali said.

“Who else steals cameras, you know? Obviously they’ve got no idea that the camera doesn’t store information, the monitor does.

“Like I said, just low life, brainless people.”

The man and his accomplice were both riding bicycles before the theft.

Mr Scali has called on anyone who may recoginse the pair to report them to the police.

Late in April a bus company in Woodville north was robbed twice. The first time thieves broke into a coach and stole four security cameras.

Three thieves returned a few days later.

Manager Shane Grant said they took his business’s work ute which had been parked in the yard.

“They hooked it up to our car trailer and, yeah, stole the ute and car trailer," he said.

The ute was dumped nearby but the trailer is still missing.

Cameras at other businesses have been smashed by the same man.

Security expert David Blake told business owners to make sure their cameras had been professionally installed.

“Make sure you have it installed by a professional who knows about how to get it fixed correctly, to make it much, much harder for the thief to take it,” he said.

