News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Dog hailed hero for saving elderly owner trapped in her home
'Ingenious' dog hailed hero for saving elderly owner trapped in her home

'Brainless' Adelaide thief caught on security camera stealing security cameras

Peter Caldicott
7News Adelaide /

Business owners in Adelaide’s western suburbs are fed up with being targeted by thieves who are stealing their security cameras.

French police clash with eco-activists as they clear abandoned airport site
0:51

French police clash with eco-activists as they clear abandoned airport site
0409_1800_nsw_mcgrath
1:57

Curtis McGrath asked to remove prosthetic legs by Comm Games security
Judge, police help oust Trump Hotels from Panama property
1:47

Judge, police help oust Trump Hotels from Panama property
0304_1800_nsw_west
1:31

Multi-billion dollar western Sydney deal signed
0303_1800_nsw_mardi
2:37

500,000 people gather for Mardi Gras festivities
Defend Boyle Heights activists protest outside Dry River Brewing
1:00

Defend Boyle Heights activists protest outside Dry River Brewing
0302_tms_crochet
3:41

Phil Ferguson is the Crochet King
0228_1800_qld_foster
0:49

Convicted conman Peter Foster to give evidence
0228_sun_recall2
1:59

Why you need to adhere to the airbag recall
Police Investigate Scene of Explosives Attack on US Embassy in Montenegro
1:19

Police Investigate Scene of Explosives Attack on US Embassy in Montenegro
Never too old to fight
1:24

Never too old to fight
AP Report: Trump Receives Warm Welcome in Israel
1:12

AP Report: Trump Receives Warm Welcome in Israel
 

But in a sign the bandits might not be particularly bright, they’ve been caught on camera.

In the footage, a man is clearly caught on camera before he makes off with it. Last week, in the early hours of the morning, he climbed onto a bin to steal a camera at a Flinder’s Park auto repair shop.

“Only a low life steals cameras,” mechanic Daniel Scali said.

“Who else steals cameras, you know? Obviously they’ve got no idea that the camera doesn’t store information, the monitor does.


“Like I said, just low life, brainless people.”

The man and his accomplice were both riding bicycles before the theft.

Mr Scali has called on anyone who may recoginse the pair to report them to the police.

Late in April a bus company in Woodville north was robbed twice. The first time thieves broke into a coach and stole four security cameras.

Three thieves returned a few days later.

Manager Shane Grant said they took his business’s work ute which had been parked in the yard.

“They hooked it up to our car trailer and, yeah, stole the ute and car trailer," he said.

The ute was dumped nearby but the trailer is still missing.

Cameras at other businesses have been smashed by the same man.

Security expert David Blake told business owners to make sure their cameras had been professionally installed.

“Make sure you have it installed by a professional who knows about how to get it fixed correctly, to make it much, much harder for the thief to take it,” he said.


Related video

Back To Top