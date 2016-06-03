News

Emotional scenes as classmates pay tribute to murdered South Australia children and mother

Peter Caldicott
7News Adelaide

There were emotional scenes this morning as classmates remembered two children murdered along with their mother at Hillier in South Australia this week.

The students released balloons and held a minute’s silence. Their school is planning a more permanent tribute.

Kory and Amber, and their mother Yvette Rigney-Wilson were found killed north of Adelaide on Tuesday. Photo: Supplied

It was a chance to pause and reflect four days after losing two friends in the most tragic circumstances.

“Today we are dedicating our minute’s silence to the Wilson-Rigney family and those who have passed on,” Aboriginal health worker Rebecca Kimlin told the crowd.


Students and parents filled a park in Gawler for the annual reconciliation day.

The murder of little Kory, his sister Amber and their mother Yvette was still weighing on their minds.

“They have been taken from us too soon and under heartbreaking circumstances,” Ms Kimlin said.

A large crowd paid tribute to the three victim's in a Gawler park on Friday. Photo: 7 News

The students from Evanston Primary released balloons in a touching tribute.

“Everyone grieves in their own way and this is about paying the utmost respect the family and the community at this time,” Ms Kimlin said.

Aboriginal health worker Rebecca Kimlin led the crowd in a minute's silence in tribute to Kory, Amber and Yvette. Photo: 7 News

Earlier on Friday student sand staff at Evanston Gardens Primary held their own private memorial service.

Once again, balloons were released as a tribute to Amber, Kory and their mother.

