Good Samaritan fights off Adelaide shopping centre attacker with his walking stick

A brave Good Samaritan has described how he used his walking stick to fend off a man during a sickening, violent rampage through an Adelaide shopping centre.

The alleged attacker is behind bars after at least six people were bashed at random.

Cameras outside the Lincraft store at Regency Plaze in Sefton Park caught the moment a man, allegedly 20-year-old Bayrea Billy, unleashed his rage.

Then Adam Lobb came to the rescue.

“I came in and started waving my walking stick around… and I’ve just had extensive surgery on my leg so I couldn’t move that quick,” he said.

“But I couldn’t allow him to be beaten upon.”

Footage shows the suspect trying to grab the walking stick as he kicks a victim.

“I started threatening him, telling him I was going to hit him if he didn’t stop,” Mr Lobb said.

The man can then be seen punching another unsuspecting shopper as he reaches the Woolworths cigarette counter.

Bakery owner Chantel Tiburzi raced towards him to warn others.

“The sickening thing is that he was actually like preparing his knuckles for the next victim, which was this really elderly lady,” Ms Tiburzi said.

The victim did not stand a chance.

“He ran for her and just punched her so hard in the back of the head…and she just dropped to the ground,” Ms Tiburzi said.

At least six people were attacked, including a 56-year-old woman who was taken to hospital and discharged overnight.

The centre manager has refused to comment.

Police were still interviewing witnesses on Friday as the accused faced court.

His lawyer did not apply for bail.

Outside, Billy’s emotional mother said he has mental health issues.

“He’s sick. I believe he’s sick… because I know him to be a good boy,” she said.

Billy is due to face court again in June.