Pyne in live TV shouting match with union protesters

Rowdy union protesters in Adelaide were not about to drown out Australia’s Industry Minister on Wednesday.

Christopher Pyne found himself competing for airtime with union protesters at a press conference in which he was trying to speak about road safety issues.

Mr Pyne’s response was to raise his own voice and to try to give the union movement a jolly good talking to.

"It's a pity unions are trying to shut down democratic discussions in Australia today," he declared, before quickly turning his attention to Opposition Leader Bill Shorten.

Mr Pyne also chided independent South Australian Senator Nick Xenophon for the interruption before declaring that, “Now that they’re being quiet, we might have another go."

It was not just union members who had turned out to have their say on a debate over whether truck drivers pay.

Standing up for owner drivers and family business with @SARTANews. We will not be intimidated by the TWU. #auspol pic.twitter.com/AAEy9vHeGB — Christopher Pyne (@cpyne) April 6, 2016

Mr Pyne and state Liberal MP David Pisoni came with members of the South Australian Road Transport Association at their backs.

The group and unions representing truck drivers have been embroiled in a debate over safety and pay.

Unions have argued higher pay is needed to ensure drivers are not required to drive for dangerous amounts of time.

On the other side of the debate, the government and the SARTA have argued drivers will lose work if transport companies are made to pay more.