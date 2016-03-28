South Australia suffers first Easter weekend road death

A person has died after a sickening crash near Tanunda in South Australia’s Barossa Valley.

Driver killed in car accident at South Australia's Barossa Valley

At about 3.20pm, 7 News understands a four-wheel drive collided with a sedan, killing one of the drivers.

One vehicle was towing a trailer.

7 News understands the rescue chopper was initially called to the crash on Barossa Valley Road but the person died at the scene.

Another man was injured and has been taken to the local hospital.

Police, ambulance officers, the Country Fire Service and the Metropolitan Fire Service were on the scene promptly.

They are investigating if speed was a factor.

The accident comes after one of the safest Easter long weekends on the roads in recent years.

The death brings the national road toll to five for the weekend to date.