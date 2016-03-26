News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
It was trying to rip it apart': Tiny dog attacked by eagle near Melbourne
'Trying to rip her apart': Tiny chihuahua attacked by large eagle

Aussie pro-surfer shares wave with cheeky dolphin during competition

Yahoo7 News /

A dolphin has joined in a surfing competition in South Australia, dropping in on Aussie rider Soli Bailey.

0403_1800_PER-Beazley
0:39

Kim Beazley named Governor of WA
4 Men Arrested for Armed Robbery on Mid North Coast
1:42

4 Men Arrested for Armed Robbery on Mid North Coast
0403_sun_cricket
0:43

Australia faces uphill battle to save the fourth test
0403_sun_mandela
1:24

Winnie Mandela dies at 81 years old
0403_0500_nat_winniemandela
1:25

Winnie Mandikizela-Mandela dies
Winnie Mandela, 'mother' of new South Africa, dies at 81
2:28

Winnie Mandela, 'mother' of new South Africa, dies at 81
China space lab mostly burns up on re-entry in south Pacific
1:06

China space lab mostly burns up on re-entry in south Pacific
0402_1800_PER-Bailey
1:44

The moment young boy made call that saved his mother's life
MLK’s unfinished legacy visible in struggling 'civil rights' towns
4:32

MLK’s unfinished legacy visible in struggling 'civil rights' towns
China's old space lab burns up over the Pacific Ocean
1:15

China's old space lab burns up over the Pacific Ocean
Emergency situation unfolds after suspicious package found
0:32

Emergency situation unfolds after suspicious package found
0326_0500_nat_qantas
4:09

Qantas' first non-stop flight to UK
 

The amazing moment the cheeky mammal cut in on the pro-surfer's wave off the Yorke Peninsula was caught on video.

Byron Bay based surfer Soli Bailey had an extra challenge to face during a surfing competition at Yorke Peninsula, South Australia. Source: Mysurftv

Bailey can be seen reacting quickly after spotting the mammal shooting from the barrel of the wave he was riding.

The Byron Bay pro-surfer said dodging the animal wasn't much different from getting around another surfer - something he became used to growing up in crowded beaches.

"It was definitely a shock and unexpected,' the 19-year-old told Daily Mail Australia.

The pro-surfer reckons dodging a dolphin was just like dodging another surfer at a crowded beach. Source: Mysurftv

"I think it is the most amazing and beautiful thing ever happen to me surfing.

"I have never come this close to a dolphin on a wave, and to catch that on camera was incredible."

Bailey posted the priceless picture to his Instagram account two days ago, which has received almost 3,000 likes.

He said the dolphin was fortunate it wasn't hurt during the tandem surf.

RELATED VIDEOS:

Back To Top