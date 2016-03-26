Aussie pro-surfer shares wave with cheeky dolphin during competition

A dolphin has joined in a surfing competition in South Australia, dropping in on Aussie rider Soli Bailey.

The amazing moment the cheeky mammal cut in on the pro-surfer's wave off the Yorke Peninsula was caught on video.

Bailey can be seen reacting quickly after spotting the mammal shooting from the barrel of the wave he was riding.

The Byron Bay pro-surfer said dodging the animal wasn't much different from getting around another surfer - something he became used to growing up in crowded beaches.

"It was definitely a shock and unexpected,' the 19-year-old told Daily Mail Australia.

"I think it is the most amazing and beautiful thing ever happen to me surfing.

"I have never come this close to a dolphin on a wave, and to catch that on camera was incredible."

Bailey posted the priceless picture to his Instagram account two days ago, which has received almost 3,000 likes.

He said the dolphin was fortunate it wasn't hurt during the tandem surf.

RELATED VIDEOS: