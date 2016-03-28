GPS tracking, local knowledge and 'stroke of luck' helped get answers needed to give family of Gayle Woodford closure

Modern technology, Aboriginal local knowledge and a bit of luck have allowed the family of murdered outback nurse Gayle Woodford, to give her a dignified farewell.

While nothing will relieve the pain and sadness of Mrs Woodford’s family and friends, the discovery of her body and answers from the police investigation, will allow the to grieve with closure.

The harsh, vast and isolated landscape of South Australia’s APY Lands (Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara) could have easily hidden Mrs Woodford’s body for eternity.

The area is comparable to about the same size as South Korea, however there are only about 3000 permanent residents.

On Sunday, forensic experts searched the area close to the shallow grave, at the end of a small track off the main road of the Stuart Highway.

Major Crime Superintendent Des Bray told media that in years past, it would have been unlikely that Mrs Woodford’s remains would have ever been found in the scrub.

However it was GPS data taken from her stolen ambulance and downloaded by colleagues after Mrs Woodford was reported missing, which gave police the information they needed.

Those searching, used the GPS data to pinpoint specific places the ambulance had stopped before they found the gravesite on Saturday afternoon.

Supt Bray said without the data and the efforts of people from the local health service, the search would have been near impossible.

Aboriginal residents used their knowledge of the area to help police.

Dirtbikes were used to search the barely accessible tracks.

A 36-year-old Mimili man, who was charged with theft of a motor vehicle after the ambulance normally driven by Ms Woodford was intercepted by police on Thursday, has now been charged with murder.

"OUR HEARTS ARE BREAKING EVERY SECOND"

Family members of Gayle Woodford have spoken out at a heart-breaking press conference stating: "Our hearts are breaking every second", prompting calls for improved welfare for remote healthcare workers.

Police on Saturday located the 56-year-old's body in a shallow grave outside the remote South Australian town of Fregon, four days after she was last seen on March 23.

Forensic Response investigators will leave Adelaide to travel to the area and further examine the scene, which is currently under police guard.

The arrest at Coober Pedy came shortly after an unconfirmed sighting of Gayle Woodford at Marla. According to the report, a woman in the car matching the ambulance's description appeared to be in distress.

In Stansbury, where Gayle lived for 30 years, locals are in shock.

"She'd be one of the nicest people you'd ever meet, she'd do anything for you,"

"She's dedicated to her work, she absolutely loved nursing,"

"A very lovely person, extremely outgoing, a very friendly nature, a beautiful smile,"