Serial stalker on the loose in Adelaide' south

Police in Adelaide say they are closing the net on a serial stalker who has terrorised five women in the city’s southern suburbs.

Investigators are hoping to lift the attacker’s DNA from a stolen car they believe is linked to the suspect.

Police swooped on the distinctive Ford on Tuesday and have now confirmed it was stolen.

The owner told 7 News it was pinched from his Smithfield driveway on Saturday morning, the day before a string of brazen attacks began.

The car is now the focus of a police investigation.

Five woman have been targeted – the youngest is just 16 years old.

One woman was using a set of stairs at Glandore for exercise when the man struck her on the arm.

Sightings and clues continue to flood in, including more than 160 calls to Crime Stoppers.

Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said information from the public would be a key factor in assisting investigators.

On Wednesday the family of the 16-year-old girl told 7 News the man was carrying a large carving knife up to 40 centimetres long.

“We certainly understand the community concern about a predator of this type being at large in the community,” Commissioner Stevens said.

