News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Dog hailed hero for saving elderly owner trapped in her home
'Ingenious' dog hailed hero for saving elderly owner trapped in her home

Serial stalker on the loose in Adelaide' south

Elspeth Hussey
7News Adelaide /

Police in Adelaide say they are closing the net on a serial stalker who has terrorised five women in the city’s southern suburbs.

0409_1800_nsw_crash
1:17

Young footballer tragically killed in car crash
0409_1800_vic_slams
1:52

Husband and wife lucky to be alive after car slams into home
0407_1800_adl_flames
0:50

Residents race to help fire fighting homeowner
0406_1800_SYD-Nephew
1:36

Man jailed over car crash that killed nephew
0406_1800_SYD-Detective
1:38

Police officer draws gun on suspected car thieves
0304_1800_qld_thieves
0:28

Man goes to great lengths to get car back from thieves
0303_sun_tradie
4:00

Tradie performs heroic citizen's arrest
Suicide car bomber hits Afghan capital
0:56

Suicide car bomber hits Afghan capital
0301_1800_wa_woman
1:10

Woman left to die outside hospital after jumping from moving car
0227_1800_syd_cars
0:23

A million more cars to be recalled over faulty airbags
0225_1800_syd_truck
1:42

New campaign to rethink road safety
US bank halts NRA credit card, car rental firm ends discount
1:03

US bank halts NRA credit card, car rental firm ends discount
 

Investigators are hoping to lift the attacker’s DNA from a stolen car they believe is linked to the suspect.

Police swooped on the distinctive Ford on Tuesday and have now confirmed it was stolen.

Police hope the distinctive stolen Ford will help reveal the identity of the stalker. Photo: 7 News

The owner told 7 News it was pinched from his Smithfield driveway on Saturday morning, the day before a string of brazen attacks began.

The car is now the focus of a police investigation.


Five woman have been targeted – the youngest is just 16 years old.

One woman was using a set of stairs at Glandore for exercise when the man struck her on the arm.

Sightings and clues continue to flood in, including more than 160 calls to Crime Stoppers.

Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said information from the public would be a key factor in assisting investigators.

On Wednesday the family of the 16-year-old girl told 7 News the man was carrying a large carving knife up to 40 centimetres long.

“We certainly understand the community concern about a predator of this type being at large in the community,” Commissioner Stevens said.


Related videos

Back To Top