SA man threatened with tomahawk, sword

A man has been threatened with a tomahawk and sword before being driven to an ATM and forced to withdraw money.

Two men, 28 and 32, allegedly broke into the victim's home in Mt Gambier in South Australia's southeast and threatened him, stole property and drove him to a bank, police say.

The co-accused were identified on CCTV footage and refused bail to appear in the Mount Gambier Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with offences including aggravated assault, aggravated robbery and unlawful detention.

It was a targeted attack and all the parties know each other, police say.