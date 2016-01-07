News

Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway
Body discovered on rocks at Glenelg beach

Ben Brennan
Yahoo7 News /

A woman's body has been found on rocks on Adelaide's Glenelg beach.

Police were called to the Promenade in the popular beach side suburb just after 6am this morning.



The body was discovered near the water's edge by two women on the beach. The dead woman's shoes and handbag were found nearby.

There is reportedly no sign of trauma on the woman's body and police believe they know her identity.

Police say the need more time to determine if the death is suspicious. Photo: 7 News

The discovery was made near the site where two 11-year-old boys struck trouble in the water and subsequently drowned a week ago.

Police say they need more time to determine if the death is suspicious, self-inflicted or from natural causes.

More to come...

