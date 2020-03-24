SA road toll: Worst period in seven years

A spike in road deaths in South Australia has prompted a call for motorists to take greater care.

Latest police figures show 31 people have died so far on SA's roads, compared to 27 at the same time last year.

In 2018 only 18 had lost their lives over the same period and in 2017 the toll was just 15.

The Royal Automobile Association said South Australia was having its worst start to the year since 2013.

It also pointed to a "tragic" rise in deaths on regional roads, with 26 people killed so far compared to 13 last year.

RAA safety and infrastructure manager Charles Mountain said the increase was a reminder for motorists to focus only on driving.

"Make sure your concentration is undivided, be aware of your surroundings and the behaviour of other drivers as their focus may not be where it should be," Mr Mountain said.

"All road users can play their part by being safe and not contributing to the number of lives wasted in road crashes.''

Mr Mountain said national figures showed 44 per cent of fatal regional crashes were single-vehicle run-offs.

He urged motorists to pay close attention when approaching regional intersections, not to drive if overtired or feeling unwell and not to get behind the wheel if drinking.