SA man charged over online sex chat

A South Australian man who allegedly sent sexualised messages and indecent images to a teenage girl online has been charged over the offending.

The 37-year-old man was arrested after a tip-off to local police from authorities in the United States.

The Australian Federal Police received a report about a person suspected to be in Australia using an online messaging platform to contact a 14-year-old girl.

The user allegedly engaged in sexualised chat and sent indecent images and videos to someone he thought was a teenager, but was actually a covert officer.

AFP investigators linked the account to the SA man, prompting a search of his home.

"Police will allege the man initially refused to hand his phone to officers, instead throwing it to the ground," the AFP said in a statement on Monday.

"An initial review of the man's electronic devices and search of his house located material police will allege linked him to the offending chat."

The man was charged with transmitting indecent communication to a person aged under-16 and was due to face Berri Magistrates Court on Monday.

Detective Superintendent Gail McClure said the AFP worked closely with partners around the world to stop those seeking to prey on children online.

