Ryanair recognizes German union to represent cabin crew: Verdi

A Ryanair Boeing 737 aircraft is parked at Boryspil International Airport outside Kiev, Ukraine March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Ryanair <RYA.I> made an offer last week to formally recognize labor union Verdi to represent cabin crew in Germany, Verdi said in a statement on Monday.

"We welcome this first step toward collective bargaining," Verdi board member Christine Behle said in a statement.

"A reform of working conditions for cabin crew at Ryanair in Germany is urgently needed," she added.

Ryanair has been in talks to formalize union recognition in several European countries since its decision in December to recognize unions for the first time in its 32-year history.

The next meeting of Verdi with Ryanair representatives has been set for mid-May, Verdi said.







(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)