MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said Moscow had not had high-level contacts with the new North Korean leadership but they were possible, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday.

"In theory they (contacts) are possible," Interfax quoted Morgulov as saying.

Morgulov said Russia had many communication channels with North Korea, which "in one way or another are bearing fruit".



(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Nick Macfie)