Property tycoon Medich guilty of murder

One dead wheeler-dealer, two shattered relationships and two former cronies behind bars.

That's the outcome of Sydney millionaire Ron Medich's bitter business feud with Michael McGurk and the subsequent breakdown of his very close friendship with Lucky Gattellari.

The 70-year-old Sydney property tycoon was found guilty on Monday at his retrial of the 2009 execution-style murder of his former business partner, Mr McGurk, and the later intimidation of his widow, Kimberley McGurk.

Medich appeared stunned by the verdicts before his bail was rescinded and he was taken into custody where he can contemplate the possibility of being locked up for the rest of his life.

Outside the NSW Supreme Court, Ms McGurk stood with her children and thanked the police and lawyers who helped bring Medich to justice.

"The damage to my family will never be repaired but the result today will allow my family to move forward," she said.

The jurors accepted Gattellari's evidence that Medich masterminded and financed the shooting of the 45-year-old wheeler-dealer who was killed outside his Sydney home in September 2009.

They also found he was behind a terrifying visit to Kimberley McGurk almost a year later, when a stranger told her to "do the right thing", not be a thief like her husband and pay her debts.

She testified that half an hour before the shooting she asked her husband to pick up some takeaway food on his way home. She never saw him alive again.

She was alerted to his arrival by a screaming relative who said: "There was a pop and there is blood."

The star crown witness, Medich's right-hand man Gattellari, testified that in early 2009 the property developer was becoming more agitated and angry with his business foe.

The previously amicable business relationship had become toxic and they were embroiled in a string of legal battles involving millions of dollars.

The millionaire complained that Mr McGurk had made him "the laughing stock of the eastern suburbs", was ruining his reputation and costing him a fortune in legal fees.

When Medich told him to find someone "to take care of this guy", his loyal lieutenant asked Medich if he was sure about murder, saying "there's no going back".

"I am sure. I want him done," Medich replied.

Months later when Mr McGurk was shot dead, Gattellari said he asked Medich if he was happy it had been done.

"It's taken long enough," the developer replied.

Gattellari said he twice went to Medich's Point Piper harbourside mansion and on each occasion the developer gave him a bag containing $250,000 in cash.

The 68-year-old - who's been a boxing champion, a Qantas steward and a winery owner - also recounted his efforts to organise the hit which eventually led to him and three other men being jailed over the murder.

Gattellari received a 60 per cent discount on his sentence after admitting his role and helping authorities.

In 2016 he was charged with trying to extort money from Medich.

This formed part of the defence's wholesale attack on Gattellari's credibility. He was described as a "wicked man" whose "tongue was dripping with lies" and who organised the hit alone.

But the Crown contended Medich trusted Gattellari implicitly, knowing his right-hand man was financially dependent on him and beholden to him for his lifestyle.

After Gattellari's arrest in October 2010, Medich refused his request to come up with $1 million to help him get bail.

Later Gattellari organised from jail for a letter to be passed onto Medich.

"I asked you for help with legal expenses and bail money, you turned your back on me and left me for dead," it said.

"I would have protected you at all cost but you tried to f*** me.

"Neither of us would have been in the shit if you had not been such a prick and tried to shift the blame on me. Well, my so-called friend, this is the way it is now."