'Parcel bomber' who targeted bodybuilder, model nabbed after 17 years on the run

An Australian television host who 'faked his own death' after he reportedly tried to blow up a Sydney couple has reportedly been arrested in London after 17 years on the run.

Roberto Saenz de Heredia was a former Foxtel presenter who fled Australia in 1999 after he allegedly tried to send a parcel bomb to the home of a Penthouse model and partner in Sydney.

Alleged 'parcel bomber' Roberto Saenz de Heredia. Photo: Supplied More

Penthouse Pet, Simone Fallow (pictured) had a parcel bomb addressed to her name which her boyfriend opened and exploded in his face. Photo: Facebook More

Upon leaving his Spanish sanctuary to visit family in the UK, de Heredia was arrested on a plane at Gatwick Airport on April 27 when authorities uncovered his secret identities, ‘’News Corp’’ reports.

The 47-year-old is now being held in a British jail and will face extradition to Australia, UK police said.

On June 15, 1998, de Heredia allegedly planted a fake Australia Post parcel addressed to model Simone Cheung but her boyfriend at the time Brett Boyd - a bodybuilder - opened it and it exploded.

Brett Boyd is pictured before and after a parcel exploded in his face outside his Belrose home in Sydney. Photo: AAP More





The package contained gunpowder, 50 bolts and shrapnel and Mr Boyd was catapulted eight metres through the air and lost his left eye and his right thumb.

The bodybuilder - 29 at the time - also lost 80 percent vision in his right eye suffered from severe facial scars from the blast.

It is alleged de Heredia and Mr Boyd had a falling out over an $80,000 loan, which was the motive behind the package, according to the report.

Story Continues