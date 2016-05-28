'Parcel bomber' who targeted bodybuilder, model nabbed after 17 years on the run

An Australian television host who 'faked his own death' after he reportedly tried to blow up a Sydney couple has reportedly been arrested in London after 17 years on the run.
Roberto Saenz de Heredia was a former Foxtel presenter who fled Australia in 1999 after he allegedly tried to send a parcel bomb to the home of a Penthouse model and partner in Sydney.
Upon leaving his Spanish sanctuary to visit family in the UK, de Heredia was arrested on a plane at Gatwick Airport on April 27 when authorities uncovered his secret identities, ‘’News Corp’’ reports.
The 47-year-old is now being held in a British jail and will face extradition to Australia, UK police said.
On June 15, 1998, de Heredia allegedly planted a fake Australia Post parcel addressed to model Simone Cheung but her boyfriend at the time Brett Boyd - a bodybuilder - opened it and it exploded.
The package contained gunpowder, 50 bolts and shrapnel and Mr Boyd was catapulted eight metres through the air and lost his left eye and his right thumb.
The bodybuilder - 29 at the time - also lost 80 percent vision in his right eye suffered from severe facial scars from the blast.
It is alleged de Heredia and Mr Boyd had a falling out over an $80,000 loan, which was the motive behind the package, according to the report.
The courts were told Ms Cheung - who has previously been known under names Simone Farrow and Simone Starr – and the bodybuilder were meant to use the money to set up a “sex website.”
de Heredia was charged with the attempted murder of Mr Boyd but before he stood trial the former TV host reportedly fled to Bali using a stolen passport on July 27, 1999.
Before he fled, de Heredia’s car was found in Kings Cross and the driver’s seat was covered in blood, leading authorities to believe he had been killed.
There were suggestions the findings were all part of an elaborate plan so de Heredia could avoid charges.
The former host disappeared and has not been seen since. Mr Boyd committed suicide in 2008.
According to documents from the UK, New South Wales police and investigators worked with Thai and British authorities to track down the runaway fugitive.
It wasn’t until 2010 when it was uncovered de Heredia used two fake aliases in the UK, Robert Valentine Shorthouse and Robert Jackson, the publication reports.
de Heredia allegedly used two passports in these names to travel between Spain and the UK since 2011 and he had reportedly been working as a foreign exchange trader in Spain.
In September 2015, a passport copy of de Heredia’s fingerprints where sent to British authorities by New South Wales police and matched those on record for his two secret identities.
Ms Farrow left her home country to live in the US and work as a model under the name Simone Starr, where prosecutors believed she was a “king-pin” in a drug syndicate that smuggled ice into Australia.
The 39-year-old model was arrested in October 2009 by Australian Federal Police on her return from the US and is currently in jail on ice trafficking offences.
News break – May 29