Rio Tinto to sell stake in Rossing Uranium

Aditya Soni

Global miner Rio Tinto Ltd says it will sell its entire stake in Rossing Uranium to China National Uranium Corp Ltd for up to $106.5 million.

The sale of the 68.62 per cent stake in Rossing Uranium, which owns the Rossing mine in Namibia, ends a period of extensive strategic assessment, the miner said in a statement.

"The sale of our interest in Rossing once again demonstrates our commitment to strengthening our portfolio and focusing on our core assets," Rio Tinto chief executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques said.

The deal is subject to certain conditions, including approval by the Namibian Competition Commission.