Revealed: Australia's fastest growing state



Australia could add another five million people in the next 11 years, new statistics show.

The country’s population is projected to reach 30 million between 2029 and 2033, the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed on Thursday.

ABS demography director Anthony Grubb says the population could advance by five million in a quicker time than it did from 20 to 25 million.

Pushing ahead to 35 million could happen in 20 years’ time.

“Australia could add a further 10 million to our current 25 million by the year 2043,” Mr Grubb said.

“However under our higher range of fertility, mortality and migration assumptions, the population would reach 35 million five years earlier in 2038.”

Victoria can expect the fastest increase in population out of any state or territory with a jump from 6.3 million to almost eight million by 2027.

Figures have the state’s population being anywhere between 10 and 14.5 million in 2066.

New South Wales will remain as Australia’s most populated state with the figure to sit around nine million in 2027.

The Australian Capital Territory will almost have a population the equal of Tasmania in nine years’ time, with the gap to be cut to as few as 35,000.

Queensland could rise to almost six million by 2027, up from the current figure of 4.9 million.

Modest jumps are predicted in the Northern Territory, Western Australia and South Australia in the next decade.