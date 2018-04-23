Residents of Resort Town of Sevan Join Protests Against Armenian Government

As protests against Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan entered their 11th day on Monday, April 23, residents of the resort town of Sevan took to the streets to demonstrate. The protests had largely been centered on the capital Yerevan.

Sargsyan, who served as president from 2008 to early 2018, was elected as prime minister by parliament on April 17. Critics have said the election was anti-democratic and have branded it a power grab. In 2015, Armenia held a constitutional referendum that lessened the power of the president and gave greater power to the parliament.

This video shows protesters marching in Sevan. Credit: ArmenianWriter via Storyful