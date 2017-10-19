Republican Tiberi to leave Congress in January: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Representative Pat Tiberi announced his retirement on Thursday from the House of Representatives, saying he will leave by Jan. 31 and not seek re-election in his Ohio district, becoming the latest in a string of Republican deciding to leave Congress.

"I have been presented with an opportunity to lead the Ohio Business Roundtable that will allow me to continue to work on public policy issues impacting Ohioans while also spending more time with my family," Tiberi said in a statement.



(Reporting by Doina Chiacu)