Rare Wrinkled Hornbill Chick Born at Fort Wayne Zoo Makes Public Debut

Staff at Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo in Indiana welcomed the first public appearance of a rare Wrinkled Hornbill chick on Friday, December 15.

The chick, named Nuri, was hatched around August 24, according to the zoo, but didn’t emerge from its mother’s next box until 123 days after her nesting process began in mid-July.

The zoo shared a clip to Facebook of Nuri taking its first steps out of the nesting box on December 15. The clip had earned over 9,000 views at the time of writing. Credit: Facebook/Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo via Storyful