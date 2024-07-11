Rare encounter with marsupial mole caught on camera
The mole was filmed on June 20 around 50km from the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, west of Curtin Springs. Source: Merrin
The mole was filmed on June 20 around 50km from the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, west of Curtin Springs. Source: Merrin
One commenter insisted the actress is 'free in body, free in mind.'
The man ‘assembled a Glock-style handgun from parts he ordered online’, according to police
A revealing text exchange between two women after their alleged gang rape at the hands of three bucks party attendees has been laid bare in court.
Fans are all saying the same thing about Barry Hall. Read more here.
The reaction of Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter said it all. Read more here.
The Maroons star has made a shock admission before the Origin decider. More here.
Demi Moore shares production images from her upcoming movie 'Landman'. For this, she has undergone a dramatic beauty transformation, debuting a short haircut.
Alyssa Farah Griffin also explained why the former president isn’t really “out there shouting about the debate” with Joe Biden.
There has been a lot of talk about the Aussie tennis star returning to the court. Read more here.
A court convicts the woman of working with the Islamic State group and detaining Yazidi women.
A former army chief has warned members of NATO the world is facing "as dangerous a moment as any time that we've had since 1945" as he called on members to invest more into their arms. General Sir Patrick Sanders, who served as chief of the general staff until last month, told The Times that Russia, China and Iran were the "new axis powers", and a third world war could break out within the next five years if action was not taken. Arguing the countries posed even more of a threat than the Nazis in 1939, he said: "They are more interdependent and more aligned than the original axis powers were."
Aldi fans have discovered a quick and delicious dinner item that costs less than $15. Find out what it is here.
The 20-year-old was discovered hanging from a scarf in her bathroom by a man claiming to be her boyfriend just hours after an ‘argument’
The Queen took her seat in the royal box wearing a cream linen dress featuring giraffe motifs by Anna Valentine, with a Jack Russell brooch from Van Cleef and Arpels
The mum claims she was let down on several occasions by staff as she travelled alone with her baby.
The AC-130’s presence for drills in South Korea was designed to send a simple message to its belligerent neighbor North Korea – deterrence.
Morris resigned in June after admitting to the incident which allegedly occurred on Christmas Day 1982
There was hope the Aussie women's relay team would have their bronze medal changed to silver. Read more here.
An early front-runner has come to light. Read more here.
‘Everything was going smoothly until the speeches,’ groom writes