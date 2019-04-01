Rapper Nipsey Hussle dies after shooting

Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed outside his clothing store in south Los Angeles on Sunday, media reports said.

Two other people were wounded in the shooting outside Marathon Clothing, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing law enforcement sources.

According to the newspaper, 33-year-old Hussle was shot multiple times and rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Los Angeles Police Department said a shooting was reported about 3.20pm local time, and three victims were transported to a hospital where one was pronounced dead.

"We have no suspect info at this time and will provide more details as they become available," the department wrote on Twitter.

News of Hussle's death hit the music industry hard on Sunday afternoon, with fellow artists like Drake and Rihanna jumping on social media to pay tribute.

Drake, who wrote that he saw Hussle "as a man of respect and a don", also revealed that the two had planned to do a song together this summer.

Among those paying tribute to Hussle were some of the top artists and hit-makers working today including Sza, Chance the Rapper and Chuck D.

Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, grew up in south Los Angeles and often talked about being in a street gang during his teenage years. He had since become a community organiser, according to media reports.

His debut studio album, Victory Lap was nominated for Best Rap Album at this year's Grammy Awards.

Born in 1985 and raised in Los Angeles, Ashedom has released multiple mix-tapes but released Victory Lap last year.

Ashedom released his first mixtape Slauson Boy Volume 1 in 2005 and followed with two more, Bullets Ain't Got No Name volumes 1 and 2, in 2008.