MMA great Emelianenko wins return bout in wild 50 seconds

Interviewed midweek by FBI agents, Russian fighter Fedor Emelianenko has capped a hectic week by defeating American Frank Mir within a minute at MMA's Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix.

Emelianenko's manager, Jerry Millen, confirmed hours before the fight that his client had been questioned by the FBI in his Chicago hotel room on Tuesday.

He has had business and other dealings with President Donald Trump, Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Emelianenko (37-5) connected with a left hand to Mir's face, bringing him to the ground, and then pounded Mir with a series of lefts until the fight was stopped.

The 41-year-old Russian advanced to face Chael Sonnen in the second round of the Grand Prix.

Emelianenko dominated MMA in the heavyweight division from 2000 to 2010. He lost to Matt Mitrione by TKO last June in his Bellator debut, but he previously won five straight fights after three consecutive losses.

The 38-year-old Mir also enjoyed most of his success from 2000-10. The former UFC heavyweight champ was knocked out by Mark Hunt on March 19, 2016.

Millen revealed FBI agents who interviewed Emelianenko also attended Saturday's bout in Rosemont, near Chicago.

"The FBI came to the hotel looking to talk to Fedor and they were very nice, came in to speak with Fedor for a few minutes, spoke to me, very cool guys, and that's all I can really say about it. Again, the FBI did come to the hotel, they found us, knocked on the door," Millen said.

Putin has attended Emelianenko's fights, and the 41-year-old fighter has been photographed with the Russian president. His connection with Trump dates back to 2008, when he was signed by Affliction Entertainment, a fight league in which Trump had an ownership stake. Trump announced a joint venture involving MMA and Emelianenko at a news conference on June 5, 2008.

Affliction ended up folding for financial reasons after two events, both headlined by Emelianenko.

Cohen was the league's chief operating officer. Two weeks ago, the FBI raided Cohen's New York offices, hotel and home, seeking information about a nondisclosure agreement he brokered with porn star Stormy Daniels days before the 2016 election.

In another fight on the Bellator 198 card, Dillon Danis (1-0) made his MMA debut by making quick work of Kyle Walker (2-5). Danis took a couple of shots in the opening seconds before he brought Walker to the ground.

Danis, who previously dominated the jiu jitsu circuit, submitted Walker at 1:38 in the first round.