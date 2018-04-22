87-year-old man pushed, robbed in Qld

Police are hunting a man who knocked over an 87-year-old man and stole his wallet from the tray of his walking frame outside a Brisbane shopping centre.
The elderly man was exiting a shopping centre at Oxley on Sunday morning when he was approached by a male.
The assailant pushed the elderly man over and stole a bag from the walking frame's tray which contained the victim's wallet.
The attacker then fled in a vehicle.
The 87-year-old was treated for grazing and bruising to both arms.
Police are investigating.