87-year-old man pushed, robbed in Qld

AAP /

Police are hunting a man who knocked over an 87-year-old man and stole his wallet from the tray of his walking frame outside a Brisbane shopping centre.

The elderly man was exiting a shopping centre at Oxley on Sunday morning when he was approached by a male.

The assailant pushed the elderly man over and stole a bag from the walking frame's tray which contained the victim's wallet.

The attacker then fled in a vehicle.

The 87-year-old was treated for grazing and bruising to both arms.

Police are investigating.

