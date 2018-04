Brisbane woman dies in police custody

A Brisbane woman has died in police custody just hours after she was arrested.

An investigation had been launched into the death of a woman in police custody in Queensland.

The 44-year-old Ellen Grove woman was found dead in her cell at Ipswich Watch House in the early hours of Saturday morning.

She had been arrested on Friday night for failing to appear in court and drug matters.

She was being held in custody pending a court appearance on Monday morning.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said an investigation had been launched by the Ethical Standards Command on behalf of the coroner.

The investigation is being overseen by the Crime and Corruption Commission.