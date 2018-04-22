Eleven swimmers rescued near Qld island

Eleven swimmers and two kayakers have been rescued near an island on the Sunshine Coast.

Surf lifesavers rescued the group, aged in their early teens to late 60s, who were doing a practice ocean swim near Old Woman Island at Mudjimba on Saturday morning.

Surf Life Saving Sunshine Coast duty officer David James said conditions were choppy and 11 of the 16 swimmers and two of the six kayakers became fatigued and had to be rescued.

It's understood the Brisbane swimming group were training for Mudjimba Island Charity Swim in May.

Mr James said swimming groups should contact Surf Life Saving Queensland ahead of their practice swims to ensure proper water safety and resources could be put in place.