Qld woman arrested after fatal shooting

Police have arrested a woman after the fatal shooting of a young man north of Brisbane.

Jacob Bell, 24, was shot at a unit at Petrie just after midnight on Friday, with Luke Cunningham, 21, charged with his murder.

Police on Sunday circulated an image of a 24-year-old woman they wished to speak to.

"We are just interested in hearing her side of the story," Detective Superintendent Tony Fleming told reporters.

The woman was arrested later on Sunday, police said.

Cunningham allegedly shot Mr Bell in the chest just after midnight on Friday following a dispute.

Mr Bell, who was visiting Cunningham's unit at Petrie, north of Brisbane, died a short time later in hospital.

His heartbroken family shared photo albums of the "young man stolen from the world way too soon" on social media on Saturday.

"My memories live on... my love has always lived on..," a family member posted on a memorial page.

"I loved this young man with all my heart..."

Cunningham was charged with Mr Bell's murder, as well as enter dwelling and commit an indictable offence.

He appeared briefly in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Saturday morning and his matter will be mentioned again on June 11.