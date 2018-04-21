Two people killed in crash off Qld highway

Two people have died when a car is believed to have rolled and landed in a creek bed north of Goondiwindi in Queensland.

Emergency services were called to a site off the Gore Highway, about 33km from the town, not long after midday on Saturday after witnesses told police they saw a car overturn.

Two people found inside the car were declared dead at the scene, police said.

Earlier, a 72-year-old man died after his car ran off the road and hit a tree in Numinbah Valley.

Police said the man, the sole occupant of the sedan, was travelling along the Nerang-Murwillumbah Road when the accident happened at around 4.30pm on Thursday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.