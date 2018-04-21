Man in court charged with Qld murder

A man has briefly appeared in court on a murder charge after allegedly shooting a man in the chest at a home north of Brisbane.

Luke Cunningham, 21, of Nundah, allegedly shot 24-year-old Jacob Bell just after midnight on Friday.

Mr Bell died a short time later in hospital.

Police say the incident occurred at Cunningham's unit at Petrie, north of Brisbane.

It's alleged the pair had been involved in a dispute, and that Mr Bell had gone to the unit to try to sort it out.

Cunningham is alleged to have fired the fatal shot from the top of the stairs when Mr Bell entered the home.

Cunningham was arrested on Friday night and charged with murder and enter dwelling and commit an indictable offence.

He appeared in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Saturday morning where he was remanded in custody.

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Mark Gorton told the court a number of forensic tests were yet to be completed, but that statements from witnesses who saw the alleged attack had been finalised.

His matter will be mentioned again on June 11.