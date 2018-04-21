News

Qld cop to be sentenced over son's killing

AAP /

A Queensland police officer who killed his baby son will be sentenced next week after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Senior Constable Colin David Randall had initially been charged with murder after his two-month-old son died from significant injuries in June 2014 and was due to face trial at Brisbane Supreme Court.

But on Friday he pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing on Tuesday.

In brief remarks made after the plea, crown prosecutor Phil McCarthy said the penalty imposed on child killer Heidi Strbak would give the court a good indication of what sentence to hand down.

Strbak was in December jailed for a maximum nine years for the manslaughter of her four-year-old son Tyrell Cobb.

