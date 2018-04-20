News

Neighbours reveal chilling details after man shot in chest at unit

Tracey Ferrier and Stuart Layt
AAP /

Neighbours heard a gunshot and a woman screaming that her boyfriend had been shot at a unit block where a young man was gunned down north of Brisbane.

Homicide detectives are interviewing residents on Young St in Petrie after the 24-year-old was shot in the chest just after midnight on Friday.

The man was rushed to hospital in a critical condition but he could not be saved.

Police are seen at a crime scene at a property in Petrie on Friday. Source: AAP

Neighbour Blake Ward said a gunshot woke him up and when he walked outside he saw a woman crying out for help.

"... I saw the girl run through the alley that was calling for help and that was it," he told Fairfax Media.

"The girl come running up screaming for help. Her boyfriend just been shot."

Another neighbour Peter Schnitzerling told The Courier-Mail he heard a bang and people "freaking out about the police" before people fled in cars.

A 24-year-old was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest and later passed away. Source: 7 News

Detective Superintendent Tony Fleming said there had been no forced entry to the property but the man who died was known to the unit's occupant.

He said several people were in the unit at the time of the shooting but stressed it was not a party.

"There was an engagement, a relationship, with a group of people there and during the course of that the young man was shot," he told reporters on Friday.



Det Supt Fleming said police had not yet found the murder weapon and could not confirm what sort of gun it was.

"The nature of what weapon was used is of acute interest to us, the reason for it (being used) and obviously the person who pulled the trigger."

Det Supt Fleming said police believed several people might have witnessed the shooting and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Police also want to hear from anyone who was in the area between Young St, Dayborough Rd or Anzac Ave between 11pm on Thursday and 12.30am on Friday.

Investigators also urge anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.


