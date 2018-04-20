New CEO for Racing Qld

A former Tatts Group executive is the new CEO of Racing Queensland, as the organisation looks to move past recent troubles.

Brendan Parnell will fill the position left vacant when former CEO Eliot Forbes resigned last month.

Mr Parnell has a number of immediate challenges, notably the state of the track at Eagle Farm which has been closed for three of the last four years, primarily due to poor turf cover.

Chairman of Racing Queensland Steve Wilson said Mr Parnell was keenly aware of the need to resolve the matter.

"I am pleased that the grow-in is showing some positive signs after the final sections of the track were completed last week," Mr Wilson said in a statement on Friday.

"I look forward to progress reports as we count-down to its return to our racing schedule."

Mr Parnell said he was looking forward to the challenge.

"How we connect and enhance racing is critical for its more than 41,000 participants. I'm excited by that challenge and the many opportunities in coming years," he said in a statement.

Queensland Racing Minister Stirling Hinchliffe last month slammed Racing Queensland over the lengthy closure of the Eagle Farm track.

"There have been too many excuses from Racing Queensland and others, too little clarity about what exactly are the impediments to finishing the job," Mr Hinchliffe told parliament.

On Friday Mr Hinchliffe welcomed the news of Mr Parnell's appointment, and said he looked forward to working with him.

"The racing industry has a bright future in Queensland, and with new leadership the industry is set for a new era of growth," he said.

"Under the Palaszczuk Government, Racing Queensland has become more financially resilient and the organisation now has a stronger commercial focus."

Mr Parnell most recently was the Chief Operating Officer for Tatts Group, which operated UBET prior to Tatts Group's merger with Tabcorp in December 2017.