Four men have been charged after a man was shot in the leg and another was injured by shrapnel near Bundaberg in Queensland.

Police allege three men confronted the pair at Burnett Heads on April 9, where they had a physical altercation before a rifle was fired.

Three men face charges of grievous bodily harm and unlawful wounding, while a fourth has been charged over a raid on a Bundaberg home that uncovered the weapon allegedly used in the shootings.