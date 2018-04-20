News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Recently married couple were 'minutes from home' when killed in hit-and-run
Recently married couple were 'minutes from home' when killed in hit-and-run

Man dies from eastern brown snake bite

Shae McDonald
AAP /

A man has died after he was bitten on the arm by an eastern brown snake in north Queensland.

1106_1600_nat-Snake
1:04

Snake catcher fighting for life after being bitten by taipan
0421_0700_nat-Newsbreak
6:01

Newsbreak - April 21
Saudis speak out on International Women's Day
1:49

Saudis speak out on International Women's Day
Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
3:12

Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
Dogs, Sleds, and Snow: The Iditarod Trail Race Begins
0:33

Dogs, Sleds, and Snow: The Iditarod Trail Race Begins
0304_0700_nat_airstrike
0:25

Horror airstrike in Syria
Man in Swim Kit Jumps From Second-Story Window into Snow
0:38

Man in Swim Kit Jumps From Second-Story Window into Snow
0303_0500_nat_newsbreak
6:05

News Headlines: Saturday 3 March
Major nor’easter slams into region with damaging winds, high surf and flooding
2:01

Major nor’easter slams into region with damaging winds, high surf and flooding
0302_tms_ken
7:43

The Human Ken Doll Justin Jedlica talks his latest procedure
0302_sun_wolf2
1:21

Should we introduce anti-sexual harassment laws?
Small Funnel Cloud Forms Over Highway in Jasper, Alabama
0:46

Small Funnel Cloud Forms Over Highway in Jasper, Alabama
 

Bystanders had already started giving the man, aged in his 40s, CPR when paramedics were called to a property at Deeragun in Townsville about 5.20pm on Thursday.

Ambulance officers continued to try to revive him but he died at the scene.

A Townsville Snake Catchers spokesman told AAP the snake that bit him was a 1.5m eastern brown, which had been killed.

It is believed the man was bitten by an eastern brown snake. Source: Stock image, The Australian Reptile Park via AAP

Townsville Snake Take Away's Jamie Chapel took to Facebook on Friday to urge people to be careful around the reptiles.

"If you're ever bitten by a snake or suspect you have been, never wait, call an ambulance and never try to kill the snake, it's not worth losing yours or someone else's life over," he wrote.

"No snake is ever harmless, it's either venomous or non-venomous and any snake that feels threatened will bite in defence, do not take the chance, call a snake catcher."

Mr Chapel also said everyone should have some awareness of general, or snake, first aid and CPR, as it could save a life.

Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman Lauren Clayton said if someone was bitten they should try to remain calm and call triple-0.

"(Also try) not to wash the wound and, if you can, to bandage over the snake bite firmly, starting from below the snake bite and moving up the limb," she said.

Ms Clayton said there had been 66 snake bites in the Townsville region in the past year.


What you need to know about the eastern brown snake:


  • One of the world's most venomous snakes;

  • Known to be aggressive;

  • Active during the day, especially on warm sunny days when they like to bask;

  • Found along the length of Australia's east coast;

  • Can be any shade of brown, from light to dark brown and almost black;

  • Belly is typically cream, and can have pink or orange spots;

  • Grows up to two metres long.

SOURCE: Queensland Museum, Australia Zoo and Australian Museum.

Back To Top