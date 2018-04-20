Baby killer Qld cop to be sentenced

Prosecutors will seek a similar sentence handed to child killer Heidi Strbak for a Queensland police officer who's pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his baby son.

In June 2014 Senior Constable Colin David Randall unlawfully killed his two-month-old son, who died from significant injuries, and in February 2016 he was charged with murder following a lengthy investigation.

He was due to go to trial in Brisbane Supreme Court but pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Friday morning.

On Tuesday he will be sentenced and crown prosecutor Phil McCarthy has indicated the penalty imposed on Strbak should be considered a comparable case and provided the court with a yardstick for how long Randall should be sent to jail.

"I'll be moving very much towards the sentencing process in Strbak," he told the court at a brief hearing after Randall's plea.

Strbak was in December jailed for a maximum nine years for the manslaughter of her four-year-old son Tyrell Cobb.

Tyrell died on May 24, 2009 after two separate blows to his abdomen caused internal bleeding and the leaking of his stomach contents, leading to peritonitis.

After serving a four-year non-parole period, Strbak will in October 2021 be eligible for parole.

She is appealing against her sentence.

However, controversy arose when Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath defended the Queensland government's decision not to appeal for a tougher jail term for Strbak.

It came after the case was reviewed by the Director of Public Prosecutions, who then advised Ms D'Ath.

At the time, Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington accused the government of failing to listen to community outrage over the sentence.

Randall remains in custody before his sentencing on Tuesday.

He was a serving police officer at the time of his son's death but was suspended about a month after the child died.