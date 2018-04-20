Toxic chemical levels in Qld water falls

Bundaberg Regional Council says toxic chemicals detected in one of the regional Queensland city's reservoirs have fallen back below national safety guidelines.

The news comes a week after Queensland Health advised the water supply for the Svensson Heights area had been contaminated with PFAS.

Bundaberg Regional Council spokesman Stuart Randle said test results on samples taken on Monday and analysed on Thursday showed the chemicals had decreased "back below the detectable levels".

"Council will undertake a monitoring program with fortnightly tests going forward to ensure that PFAS remains below the national guideline level," he told ABC Radio on Friday.

The council released a statement on Thursday confirming the toxic chemicals were not detected at any of its sample sites.

"The results show that supplying Svensson Heights from an alternative source and flushing the system has removed PFAS to less than detectable levels," it read.

But it came too late for local butcher Des Barritt, who binned almost 500kg of bacon, sausages and ham on Monday after they were made using water from the Svensson Heights reservoir.

"I've done everything I can to make sure the public's safe and will continue to do so," he told ABC Radio on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Dr Mays Road bore remains disconnected from the network and won't be reinstated after higher than safe levels of the chemicals were detected.

Queensland Health last week revealed the council conducted routine testing in September, but only approached the Wide Bay Public Health Unit on April 5 to flag an issue.

Council then conducted further tests and turned off the water supply on April 11, six days after the initial finding.