'My boyfriend's been shot': Qld man slain

A woman began screaming her boyfriend had been shot, shocking the neighbours awake.

A 24-year-old man has died in hospital after being shot at a unit block north of Brisbane.

But the man, named as Jacob Bell from Deception Bay, could not be saved and the 24-year-old later died of a chest wound in a Brisbane hospital.

The drama north of the city began when residents of a unit block in Petrie heard a single gunshot after midnight on Friday, followed by a woman's screams.

Homicide detectives have interviewed several witnesses to the shooting, some of whom told reporters the woman was screaming the man was her boyfriend.

Detective Superintendent Tony Fleming said there had been no forced entry to the property, and the man who died did not live at the unit but was known to the occupant.

His brother Jayden Bell told The Courier Mail "karma would come strong for the scum who did this".

"A young man has died in unacceptable circumstances ... we will find the person responsible for this and bring them to justice," Det Supt Fleming said.

He said several people were in the unit at the time of the shooting but stressed it was not a party.

"There was an engagement, a relationship, with a group of people there and during the course of that the young man was shot," he said.

Witnesses reported hearing people "freaking out about the police" before fleeing in cars.

Det Supt Fleming said police were yet to find the murder weapon and couldn't confirm what sort of gun it was.

Police believe several people might have witnessed the shooting and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Police also want to hear from anyone who was in the area between Young St, Dayborough Rd or Anzac Ave between 11pm on Thursday and 12.30am on Friday.

Investigators also urge anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.