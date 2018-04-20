News

Fatal house fire investigations continue

AAP /

Investigations into the apparent double murder-suicide of three people in a Brisbane house fire continue.

Three bodies were removed from the Everton Hills home after an explosion and blaze tore through the property on Tuesday morning

Graeme Thomson, 53, his ex-wife Ros Thomson, 52, and son Dylan, 24, have been formally identified as those killed in the fire.

Dylan is at the centre of the police investigation, according to media reports.

The fatal blaze is being investigated as suspicious and authorities will keep examining the incident for some time, a Queensland police spokesman said.

The cause of the fire remains unknown but neighbours have told police they heard a loud explosion and could smell fuel as the flames began to engulf the home.

