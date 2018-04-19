Contaminated recycling a problem: council

Ipswich City Council is dumping recyclable waste in landfill because it says it's too costly to remove contaminated items that are discarded in kerbside collection bins.

Environmental advocate Planet Ark says contamination is one of the biggest challenges for the recycling industry.

* According to a 2015 Planet Ark survey of 115 Australian councils, plastic bags being placed in recycling bins was the biggest issue.

* Food waste wrapped in plastic bags go straight to landfill

* Plastic bags are unable to be opened at recycling stations for safety reasons

* Plastic bags and soft plastic are not recyclable

* Food waste attached to recyclable items is considered contaminated

* Pizza boxes with cheese and oil are usually sent to landfill

* Sorting machines cannot differentiate polystyrene and paper

* Pyrex dishes and wine glasses (or any pre-heated glass) are not recyclable

* Nappies are not recyclable

* Shredded paper, waxed boxes, window glass and crockery are not recyclable

* Steel, aluminium and aerosol cans are recyclable

* Consumers are asked to rinse off food, remove nozzles and lids and rinse bottles before placing items in recycling bins.