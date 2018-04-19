Qld sees highest job growth rate in nation

Queensland has recorded its highest jobs growth in the country for the 12 months to March but still languishes compared with other states' unemployment rates.

The Bureau of Statistics found Queensland had an employment growth rate of 4.3 per cent followed by the Australian Capital Territory at 3.9 per cent and NSW at 3.6 per cent.

Queensland's trend unemployment rate also remained unchanged for March at six per cent, above the national figure of 5.6 per cent.

That's compared with March 2017 when Queensland's trend unemployment rate was 6.4 per cent.

Queensland Treasurer Jackie Trad hailed the figures as proof the Palaszczuk government's job-creation programs were working.

"We have seen jobs growth over the last month of around 3200 jobs," Ms Trad said.

"That brings the total number of jobs created since the Palaszczuk government took office in 2015 to around 160,000 jobs."

But despite the decrease year-on-year, the state remains seventh overall for trend unemployment.

The Northern Territory has the lowest jobless rate in Australia at 3.9 per cent, while NSW recorded 4.9 per cent.

Deputy Opposition Leader Tim Mander said that showed there was still a long way to go for Queensland's employment market.

"Today's statistics confirm that, under the Palaszczuk Labor government, Queensland has the second-worst unemployment rate in the nation," Mr Mander said.

"We are lagging behind the other states and are still fighting Tasmania and WA for the unemployment wooden spoon."

Queensland's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell 0.2 per cent to six per cent.