Accused drug-dealing Qld grandma bailed

A Queensland grandmother accused of trafficking ice in the Fraser Coast region has been released from custody despite twice breaching bail.

Samuella Lorraine Togo is facing 84 charges for allegedly supplying methylamphetamine, cannabis and MDMA between April and September 2017.

Togo, who was charged under a police operation targeting drug trafficking in the region, applied for bail in the Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday.

The court heard she had been in custody since October after she failed to appear in court and report to police as part of her bail conditions.

Justice Susan Brown said Togo had a minor criminal history and any concerns about her reoffending or failing to appear on future dates could be lowered by imposing bail conditions.

Under the bail granted on Thursday, Togo has to report to police three times a week and also seek treatment at a drug rehabilitation centre.

She is expected to go to trial in October.