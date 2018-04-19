'We will not be the last to do this': Council defends decision to stop recycling

Queensland's environment minister has blamed the federal government and the former LNP state government for Ipswich City Council's decision to dump recyclable waste in landfill.

Despite the fact the Victorian and NSW governments financially helped its councils dispose of recyclables after China placed restrictions on imported waste, minister Leeanne Enoch said it was her federal counterparts who needed to act.

"The decision of China is at a federal level. Where is the federal leadership on this? It is affecting all of Australia," she told ABC Radio on Thursday.

Ms Enoch said NSW and Victoria were able to assist with millions of dollars because they had money tucked away from a waste levy, whereas Queensland's was abolished by Campbell Newman's government.

"Those state governments have had a waste levy in place for some time and they have been able to draw on those funds," she said.

"We saw the stripping away of that waste levy in 2012 by the LNP government ... so we don't have the same funds to draw on like other states have."

Queensland Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said the situation was "appalling" and needed to be rectified, but re-introducing the waste levy was not the answer.

"Illegal dumping Queensland went down when we scraped the waste levy and why should every Queenslander pay because they can't enforce compliance," she said.

"You have to ask Ipswich City Council why they can't reprioritise their budget. They promoted (themselves) as the waste capital."

Ipswich City Council mayor Andrew Antoniolli said his council started dumping recyclable waste in landfill four weeks ago because it would have cost $2 million a year to comply with China's new regulations.

"Even if we could meet (China's) demands for low contamination there are no guarantees. It's not the solution going forward," he told ABC Radio.

"It has become unaffordable and we will not be the last to do this."

Gold Coast and Brisbane City Council stated they were financially unaffected by China's restrictions on low-grade recyclables.

Gold Coast Councillor Paul Taylor said its waste collection contract had two years to run and it was up to the contractor to absorb any cost increases.