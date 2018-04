A group of six children and teens - some aged just 12 - have been charged after they allegedly hit a man with a fence paling and punched a woman during a robbery in South Brisbane.

Police allege the group assaulted the 20-year-old man and 22-year-old woman around 2am Thursday on Manning St, before they stole money from the pair.

The group, aged between 12 and 15, were each charged with two counts of armed robbery.