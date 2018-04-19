Woman, kids, forced from car in Townsville

A woman and her three children have been forced their car minutes after arriving home in Townsville.

A man approached their car as they arrived at their Cranbrook home about 8.20pm on Wednesday, and forced his way on top of her in the driver's seat as her children got out of the vehicle.

The pair struggle before the woman was forced from the moving vehicle, which was later found abandoned. Police are searching for the offender, who is described as Caucasian, about 180cm tall, with a scruffy beard and scruffy blonde hair.