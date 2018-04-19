News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Man's act that led to fatal brown snake bite
The tragic act which led to man's fatal eastern brown snake bite

Woman, kids, forced from car in Townsville

AAP /

A woman and her three children have been forced their car minutes after arriving home in Townsville.

A man approached their car as they arrived at their Cranbrook home about 8.20pm on Wednesday, and forced his way on top of her in the driver's seat as her children got out of the vehicle.

The pair struggle before the woman was forced from the moving vehicle, which was later found abandoned. Police are searching for the offender, who is described as Caucasian, about 180cm tall, with a scruffy beard and scruffy blonde hair.

Back To Top