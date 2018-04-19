Fatal house fire possibly murder-suicide

A police investigation into a Brisbane house fire that claimed three lives has not ruled out the possibility of a double murder-suicide.

Police are investigating whether a fatal Brisbane fire was a double murder-suicide.

Three bodies were removed from the Everton Hills home after an explosion and blaze that tore through the property on Tuesday morning.

Police have formally identified 53-year-old Graeme Thomson as one of those killed.

The Whitsunday SES volunteer was remembered by his colleagues as a "loving and caring man".

"So hard to believe that his smile, his mad humour, and endless positive energy is no longer with us," a tribute to Mr Thomson on the Whitsunday SES Facebook said.

"We are going to miss him on many levels. Rest in peace, Graeme."

The two other people killed in the fire have been formally identified as Mr Thomson's ex-wife Ros and his son Dylan.

According to reports Dylan is at the centre of the police investigation.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the blaze was still being treated as suspicious, and investigators could not rule out the possibility of a double murder-suicide.

A woman named Shelly Thomson, believed to be Graeme and Ros's daughter, posted a photo tribute to the family on Facebook.

A family member, Mark Thomson, commented on tribute, saying the trio would be sadly missed.

"Our family will stick together through these hard times," he wrote.

Friends also offered their support to Shelly online.

"My heart is breaking for you Shell. Love you," wrote Elysha Davis.

"Thinking of you and your family at this sad time," wrote Judi Worrall.

What sparked the ferocious blaze remains a mystery, with neighbours telling police they heard a loud explosion and could smell fuel as the fire took hold.

Readers seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467.