QN matters are abuse of process: Palmer

Clive Palmer has indicated he'll try to have ongoing proceedings relating to his failed Queensland Nickel company thrown out of court.

During a hearing at Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday, the former federal MP also said he had offered to pay the debts of the company, which collapsed in 2016 with debts of about $300 million.

Part of the hearing also focused on whether the many matters involving Mr Palmer and QN should be consolidated into one trial, which could run for three months.

Mr Palmer was against the move and argued the matters could be discontinued if his attempt to halt proceedings was successful.

Outside court he explained the application for a permanent stay, which he said he would file in late May or early June, was due to an "abuse of process".

"The whole matter should be dismissed, it's a witch hunt against me for political purposes," he said.

The matters remain before the court.