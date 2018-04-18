Former Ipswich CEO facing more charges

A former CEO of Ipswich City Council and his wife have been hit with additional corruption charges by Queensland's corruption watchdog.

Carl Wulff, 66, and his 51-year-old wife Sharon Oxenbridge have been accused by the Crime and Corruption Commission of receiving 20 separate corrupt payments totalling $104,000

The CCC alleges the payments were related to Ipswich City Council contracts during 2012 and 2013.

Both have been charged with one count of official corruption, after both were previously charged by the CCC with attempting to pervert the course of justice last October.

Mr Wulff and Ms Oxenbridge are both due to face Brisbane Magistrates Court on April 23.

More than half-a-dozen people with links to Ipswich City Council, including former Mayor Paul Pisasale, have already been charged with a string of offences as part of an ongoing CCC probe into corruption in the local government body