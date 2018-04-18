Antonio's probable killer loses court case

Robert Hytch has lost a bid to overturn an inquest finding naming him the likely killer of Queensland teen Rachel Antonio.

The 16-year-old was last seen walking along the Queens Beach Esplanade in Bowen, in the state's north, on April 25, 1998.

Her body has never been found.

A 2016 coronial inquest named Mr Hytch as her probable killer, following several trials and appeals.

The former surf lifesaver was sentenced to nine years' jail after he was convicted of her manslaughter in 1999.

But it was later overturned and in June 2001 he was acquitted following a retrial at Townsville Supreme Court.

Fifteen years later, Coroner David O'Connell found Rachel had been in a sexual relationship with Mr Hytch, despite his denials, and died after an altercation with him.

He also found Mr Hytch then likely hid and disposed of her body.

Police excavated the Bowen tip in search of her remains last year, but failed to find any clues.

Mr Hytch attempted to overturn the finding that he was Rachel's likely killer earlier this year, with his legal team arguing Mr O'Connell should have acted under the 1958 Coroners Act, not the 2003 iteration.

They also claimed the evidence did not meet the standards of proof.

But Mr O'Connell's findings were upheld in the Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday when Mr Hytch's request was dismissed.

Justice Peter Applegarth found Mr O'Connell applied the appropriate standard of proof and had jurisdiction to investigate Rachel's death under the 2003 Act.

"He diligently evaluated a large body of circumstantial evidence, including evidence which was not available to the juries at either of the applicant's criminal trials," he said in his judgment.

Justice Applegarth said Mr O'Connell was aware of the fact a "high degree of satisfaction" was required before he could make the findings against Mr Hytch.

He also acknowledged Mr Hytch had lied about the nature of his relationship with the girl along with details about his car breaking down.

"A reasonable decision-maker in the coroner's position was entitled to reject key aspects of the applicant's evidence, and to conclude that the applicant gave deliberately false evidence," he said.

Justice Applegarth also found Mr O'Connell had used enough evidence to support each of his findings.

"Each finding had an evident and intelligible justification," he said.

"Each finding was one which a reasonable decision-maker could reach on the evidence which the coroner accepted."